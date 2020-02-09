



Got a hankering for coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee sources in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Van Gough Cafe

PHOTO: INSIA Z./YELP

Topping the list is Van Gough Cafe. Located at 300 S. Ann St. in Upper Fells Point, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated affordable coffee spot in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp.

“This cafe serves specialty coffees, frappes and smoothies,” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We also serve a complete lunch and dinner menu, including lasagna, paninis, as well as falafel, knishes and Goldberg’s Bagels. We serve hand-dipped ice cream and a variety of cakes and chocolate chip cookies.”

2. The Bun Shop

PHOTO: XINTING Y./YELP

Next up is Mount Vernon’s The Bun Shop, situated at 239 W. Read St. With four stars out of 501 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, serving coffee, tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

This spot specializes in “street food-style buns from various cultures,” according to Zagat. There’s also Vietnamese coffee, live music and literary events.

3. Koba Café

PHOTO: EMILY J./YELP

Riverside’s Koba Café, located at 644 E. Fort Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap cafe, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews.

This spot, which debuted in 2005, offers bites like breakfast sandwiches, wraps, quesadillas and more. Tropical smoothies are also available.

4. Zeke’s Coffee

PHOTO: CORY C./YELP

Zeke’s Coffee, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea, bagels and more in Moravia-Walther, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4719 Harford Road to see for yourself.

This spot, which also has locations in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., offers an all-day breakfast and lunch menu, along with espresso drinks and pastries.

