Annapolis, MD (WJZ)– The U.S. Naval Academy has identified the Midshipman who died on Saturday as Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo of Flower Mound, Texas.
The 21-year-old collapsed during the 1.5 mile run portion of the physical readiness test and despite exhaustive resuscitation efforts he was pronounced dead a short time later at the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
The circumstance surrounding the cause of his death is still under review.
Vice admiral Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent or the Naval Academy, said, “Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.”
Duke Carrillo and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to the Naval Academy in 2018 after completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory school in Newport, R.I.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his brothers Dylan and Jake, who are both Naval Academy midshipmen. Dylan is a youngster, or sophomore, in the Class of 2022, and Jake is a plebe, or freshman, in the Class of 2023.
