PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — You’ve probably heard of goat yoga, or even llama yoga, but what about dog yoga?
Yoga enthusiasts in Pikesville got to experience dog yoga, as a way to relax and support a local charity.
The Volunteer Fire Company hosted “Yoga Poses, Fire Hoses and Doggy Noses” to raise money for the company and Pet Rescue of Maryland.
Spiderman even made an appearance, one of the pups really liked him!
Last year, the Pikesville Fire Company responded to more than 4,100 emergency calls.
It’s just one of the busiest volunteer fire and EMS services in Baltimore County.