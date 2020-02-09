Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — The second Maryland patient has tested negative for coronavirus, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and the respiratory illness is spreading across the world.
So far, no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland. This was the second person in the state to be tested.
Earlier this month, a Towson University professor admitted they had come in contact with a family member being tested for coronavirus, but there is no clear indication if that family member was in or out of state.
As concerns over the coronavirus grow, The University of Maryland has also suspended its education abroad program in China for the spring semester.
Health officials are preparing for possible cases.