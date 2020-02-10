  • WJZ 13On Air

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing woman in Aberdeen who was last seen Saturday.

19-year-old Taishanna Davis was last seen on Stratford Avenue.

She is 5’6″ and weighs 132 lbs, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.

 

