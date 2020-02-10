Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing woman in Aberdeen who was last seen Saturday.
19-year-old Taishanna Davis was last seen on Stratford Avenue.
#MissingPerson – Taishanna Davis was last seen Saturday on Stratford Ave. She is 5'6" and 132lbs. Please call Detective Alexander with information at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential. #Missing #AberdeenPDMD #HarfordNews pic.twitter.com/LVolwfwj0D
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) February 10, 2020
She is 5’6″ and weighs 132 lbs, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.