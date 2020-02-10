  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Monday that it has reclassified parts of the Rhode and West rivers in Anne Arundel County for shellfish harvesting.

Officials said more than 1,170 acres total, including about 490 acres of the Rhode River and about 681 acres of the West River, have been approved for shellfish harvesting.

Four lease sites affected by the change include about 29 acres of the Rhode River and nearly 36 acres of the West River, according to a news release.

The department monitors bacteriological water quality and conducts pollution source surveys to decide what areas meet the standard for shellfish harvesting.

Oysters and clams are often eaten raw or partially cooked and must come from waters with acceptable bacteria levels.

For more information on shellfish harvesting areas, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

