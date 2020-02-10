Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorneys for Baltimore City are appearing in Maryland’s highest court Monday, arguing that taxpayers should not have to pay for the actions of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.
The City argues the officers were criminals acting against the police department’s mission, and should have to pay for their own actions.
But if the officers have to pay, the victims are not likely to receive any payment.
The officers are in jail and owe restitution.
