BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark.
The team announced the decision Monday.
“Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. “He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck’s a good football player, a fine teammate and respected leader. He’s the type of player we want on our defense for a long time. Congrats to Chuck and his family.”
ESPN’s Adam Shefter tweeted the three-year extension is worth $15.3 million.
Ravens gave safety Chuck Clark a three-year, $15.3 million extensiion, per source. It now ties Clark to the Ravens for the next four years at $16 million.
Clark has played for three full NFL seasons after being selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Before the NFL, he played for Virginia Tech.