BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Five people were displaced after a fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn Park early Sunday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

Photos show the difference a closed bedroom door made in slowing the spread of a house fire in Anne Arundel County. Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department

The fire happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. Officials said one person inside the home woke up coughing from the smoke and then told everyone inside to get out.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in 15 minutes.

The home’s sole smoke alarm wasn’t working when the fire broke out, officials said.

The fire department also said a closed bedroom door helped slow the fire’s spread and potentially saved the resident’s lives.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who were affected.

Damage is estimated at $70,000.

