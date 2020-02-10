STERLING, Va. (WJZ) — Officials seized a package containing numerous dead birds from a traveler’s luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport late last month, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Monday.
The passenger arrived at Dulles from Beijing on January 27 and was heading to an address in Prince George’s County, officials said. Customs officials examined the passenger’s bag and found a package with pictures of a cat and a dog, which the passenger said contained cat food.
When they opened the package, officials reportedly found numerous dead birds between 2.5 and 3.5 inches long.
The package was seized and incinerated, CBP said. The agency didn’t say whether the passenger will face any charges.
Officials said the birds aren’t allowed to be imported due to the threat of spreading avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.