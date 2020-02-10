Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The American Red Cross and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive Monday in honor of two fallen officers.
Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty in February 2016, when a man shot them both during an incident at a Panera Bread in Abingdon.
The blood drive is at the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department until 4 p.m.