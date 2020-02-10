  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Red Cross, Blood Drive, Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Senior Deputy Pat Dailey, Talkers


HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The American Red Cross and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive Monday in honor of two fallen officers.

Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty in February 2016, when a man shot them both during an incident at a Panera Bread in Abingdon.

Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon

RELATED COVERAGE: 

The blood drive is at the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department until 4 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply