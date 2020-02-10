BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A former hospital employee is charged with sex offenses, including the sexual abuse of a minor while he was working at the hospital in Baltimore County.

Donald Benson Jr. was arrested Thursday in Baltimore County after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had sexually abused a minor.

After detectives received the tip that Benson Jr. had possibly been viewing child pornography, they began to investigate him. They then found explicit images of a girl being sexually assaulted.

They later determined the girl was a patient at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center when she was assaulted.

Benson was an employee of the hospital when the assault allegedly happened in September 2016, police say.

MedStar Health Central Maryland released a statement on the arrest, saying in part that they are “appalled,” and as soon as they heard they terminated Benson Jr.:

“The safety and care of our patients is paramount. We were appalled to learn that one of our associates is alleged to have abused a patient in our care. As soon as we heard, we terminated the associate’s employment and have offered our full cooperation to law enforcement.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have additional information on this case or any other incidents that Benson may have been involved in to contact detectives by calling the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3650.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.