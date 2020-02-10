WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Janet Jackson will be on a world tour this summer and she’s making stops in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.
The Black Diamond World tour was announced Monday and pre-sale tickets will be on sale at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
“I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled “Black Diamond.” I’m so excited to share this new era with you,” Jackson said in a tweet.
Jackson will make stops at the DC’s Capital One Arena on Tuesday, July 7 and at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 9.
