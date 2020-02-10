Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed in west Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon, after a weekend of gun violence in the city.
Patrol officers responded to the 800 block of West Lexington Street for a report of a shooting.
When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7Lockup.
Pretty pathetic that a city has to have “don’t kill anybody ” weekends.