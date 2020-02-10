



Local leaders are continuing their push to ensure Baltimore residents fill out the census form this year, saying each person who doesn’t fill it out costs the city thousands of dollars in funding.

Starting on March 12, Marylanders and people across the country will get an invitation in the mail for the 2020 census. The nine-question survey sent out every 10 years counts the population so federal funding can be appropriately distributed.

The census could also possibly result in states adding or losing seats in Congress.

U.S. Census Bureau To Release Over 1K Ads Ahead Of 2020 Census

At an event on Monday, Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen were among the officials urging everyone to participate.

“If there’s a shortfall in the count, it means Maryland gets short-changed when it comes to billions of dollars of federal funds,” Van Hollen said.

This is the latest push to get the word out about the census; last month, the Census Bureau released ads to try to reach as many people as possible.

“If we don’t count an individual, that’s $18,000 dollars that we don’t get,” Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said.

By law, census responses can’t be shared with anyone else, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, police, landlords or public housing officials.

“Don’t be fearful. Be part of the census. It’s a moment of pride for us. Take advantage of it and do it for your family, for your community,” said Fernando Armstrong from the Census Bureau.