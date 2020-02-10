ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Monday that his Field Enforcement Division is taking a first-in-the-nation approach to prohibiting the sale of certain Electronic Smoking Devices marketed toward kids.
“Today, in addition to the FDA’s prohibition of flavored e-cigarette cartridges, I have directed our enforcement agents to take more aggressive action by prohibiting the sale of disposable ESDs with flavors other than tobacco or menthol,” Comptroller Franchot said. “As the state’s tobacco regulator, it’s my legal and moral responsibility to protect consumers, especially children, from the hazardous substances contained in these unauthorized products.”
The comptroller had created the “e-facts Task Force on Electronic Smoking Devices” to learn more about the industry and see what action should be taken.
The task force has met three times, according to the comptroller.
It will hold its final session on February 17 to discuss recommendations.