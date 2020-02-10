Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating suspicious activity at a Chuck-E-Cheese Saturday afternoon in Annapolis.
Officers responded to a Chuck-E-Cheese in the 2300 block of Forest Drive at 1:45 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity where a man believed he saw a camera mounting bracket hidden above the ceiling in the men’s/boys’ restroom.
The man took down the bracket and gave it to detectives for evidence, police said.
No camera was found mounted to the bracket, according to the release.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call at 410-222-1960.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan