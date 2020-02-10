Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Annapolis Police responded to two calls for shots fired in the area of Madison Street in Annapolis Sunday night into Monday.
Officers responded to the first call at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the area between 1200 Madison Street and 1299 Madison Street.
No victims or suspects were found, police said.
Later on, overnight on Monday, officers again responded to Madison Street for reports of shots fired, this time between the 1100 and 1199 blocks.
Officers found two parked, unoccupied cars that had been struck by bullets.
There is no further information at this time.