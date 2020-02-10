HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help on a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred Friday evening in Hyattsville.
The victim is identified as Cornelious Weeks Jr., 92, of Upper Marlboro.
Officers responded to the 6900 block of Annapolis Road at 5:20 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian collision where they found Weeks suffering from injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The car was heading eastbound on Annapolis Road when it hit Weeks who was in the roadway but not in the crosswalk, police said. The driver did not stay at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the car and the circumstances leading to the collision.
Police said the car is believed to be red.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
