BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are responding to a homicide in south Baltimore near an elementary school.
Officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of Roundview Road and 800 block of Bethune Road just after 3:30 p.m. That’s near Patapsco Elementary Middle School.
Police confirmed two people died and a third walked into an area hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.
The incident happened just feet from where 31-year-old Keith Thomas was shot and killed Sunday morning.
