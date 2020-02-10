Comments
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy, who went missing after reportedly running away from Perryville High School last week on February 6.
Isaiah Dekel Cohen was last seen on Sunday at around 2:15 a.m. headed into the Hollingsworth Manor community in Elkton, police said.
Cohen is 5’6″ and weighs 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and blue jacket with gray joggers, carrying a black and blue book bag.
Call Maryland State Police, North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 with any information.