BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in northeast Baltimore on Monday.
Officers responded to the 6400 block of Walther Avenue for a report of a stabbing at around 1 p.m.
Once there, they found a 51-year-old woman with several stab wounds to the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have taken a suspect into custody. The case is still open and ongoing, they said.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7Lockup.