WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police in the nation’s capital are investigating after an 11-month-old girl was beaten to death last week.

Metropolitan Police said officers were told around 3 p.m. on February 6that an infant was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The young girl, identified as Makenzie Anderson of northeast DC, died from her injuries.

She was injured while in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE at a hotel that’s also being used as a homeless shelter, WUSA-TV reports.

An autopsy said Anderson died from blunt force trauma to her head. Her death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

