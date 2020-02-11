BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Spring is just around the corner and that means prom season will be underway soon.
But, prom can be expensive with the dress, shoes and ticket prices. Prom Closet looks to take the financial pressure off of teens and their parents and provide the outfit they need to enjoy the night.
The Baltimore County Public Libraries are collecting new and gently used formal wear for the two-day Prom Closet giveaway in April.
All 19 locations of the county’s libraries will be collecting items through Feb. 21.
Prom Closet will be held on April 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Point and Owings Mills branches. Teens can try on and leave with one free ensemble — including dresses, tuxedos, suits, dress shirts, ties, shoes and other accessories.
It’s the second-year the libraries will host Prom Closet.
All sizes are welcome.