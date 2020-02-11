BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Teachers in Baltimore County rallied Tuesday evening to demand better contracts from the school board.
The teachers’ union said they are currently negotiating a contract with the school board for the next school year. They say the superintendent’s billion-dollar budget doesn’t do enough to support teachers.
Happening Now: TABCO, teachers, students, and educators are protesting outside BaCo School board amid contract negotiations. Teachers say they want better pay, more class time & better resources . @wjz pic.twitter.com/6TcmWfucXI
Union leaders said they want more money to bring in new teachers while increasing benefits and salaries.
“We need to work to keep those teachers and that will take professional pay, help with discipline and also planning times, there’s just not enough time,” union president Cindy Sexton said.
The teachers plan to discuss their proposal with the school board at a meeting Tuesday night.