BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is among some of the unhealthiest cities in the U.S., a new study says.
Baltimore ranked no. 76 in a list of 174 cities Wallethub ranked for its health.
Analysts compared the 174 most populated cities across 43 key indicators of good health. They looked at things like cost of medical visits, to fruit and vegetable consumption to the number of fitness clubs and green space.
Charm City ranked no. 94 for health care, no. 32 for food, no. 105 for fitness and no. 62 for green space.
Baltimore is also behind Huntington, West Virginia for having the highest premature death rate.
In comparison, D.C. ranks among the healthiest cities at no. 5 on the list.
D.C. is among the cities with the most walking and running trails per capita. It ranks no. 47 for health care, no. 9 for food, no. 26 for fitness and no. 5 for green space.