BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore pastry chef Amber Croom won Monday night’s episode of “Chopped Sweets” on the Food Network.
She beat out 3 other pastry chefs to win the $10,000 prize.
In her winning dish, she had to make sour chocolate with tamarind paste, pink grapefruit, sourdough bread, and chocolate pizza.
She turned that into dark chocolate cake with tamarind cream cheese frosting and pink grapefruit sherbet.
We had Amber on “Coffee With” in January of 2020, talking about her experience on the show.