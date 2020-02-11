By Sean Streicher
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has a new five-year plan to fix its long-standing financial problems.

Starting with the 2020-2021 season, the BSO will bring in high profile international stars for a series of concerts.

The BSO will take some shows on the road, including rural areas in Maryland, and other shows will be live-streamed.

It’s not clear if, in the long-term, these moves will prevent another lockout of musicians as seen last summer.

