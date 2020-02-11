Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has a new five-year plan to fix its long-standing financial problems.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has a new five-year plan to fix its long-standing financial problems.
Starting with the 2020-2021 season, the BSO will bring in high profile international stars for a series of concerts.
Related Coverage:
- BSO Reaches 1-Year Agreement, Will Open 2019-2020 Season This Weekend
- Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Musicians Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
- BSO Preview Concert Canceled Amid Contract Negotiations
- ‘Substantial Uncertainty’ About Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Future, Audit Says
- Baltimore Symphony Musicians ‘Caught Completely Off-Guard’ By Abrupt Summer Season Cancellation
The BSO will take some shows on the road, including rural areas in Maryland, and other shows will be live-streamed.
It’s not clear if, in the long-term, these moves will prevent another lockout of musicians as seen last summer.