BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is getting a Ben’s Chili Bowl!
The nearly $1 million remake of its Marketplace will include some offerings from the longtime D.C. landmark.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to serve as Ben’s Chili Bowl’s first home in Maryland,” said Horseshoe Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randall Conroy. “This will be more than just a place to enjoy a great meal. It will be a piece of history that extends a long and proud tradition of excellence and connects Baltimore and D.C.”
It’s slated to open its Horseshoe Casino in early March. The restaurant will feature its Half-Smokes, Classic Chili Dogs, Jumbo Beef, Jumbo Turkey, Veggie Dog and Junior Dog, as well as other favorites including its renowned Angus Beef Burgers, Veggie Burgers, Turkey Burgers, Chili Cheese Fries, Chili Bowls and hand-spun milkshakes.
“For years, Marylanders have been asking us when we would open a restaurant in their home state,” said Virginia Ali. “We’re thrilled to now have that opportunity. Joining with Horseshoe Baltimore is a great way to write the next chapter in Ben’s Chili Bowl’s history. We can’t wait to expand our traditions of great food, great service and active community engagement to Charm City.”