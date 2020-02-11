CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Cumberland man after he reportedly doused the front of a house with gasoline and later made an arson threat on social media.
Michael Thomas Shipley, Jr., 33, was arrested Monday evening.
Cumberland Fire Department responded to 227 Springdale Street for a reported attempted arson. A joint investigation found that Shipley, an estranged family member, got to the home and doused the front porch of the house with possibly gasoline and then left the scene.
Deputy State Fire Marshals later discovered Shipley also made several threatening statements, including that he was going to burn down the house with the family inside on social media.
He is charged with one count each of arson threat and reckless endangerment. He’s now being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.