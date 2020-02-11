ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewood man is charged with over 20 drug-related charges after he was arrested for alleged drug trafficking last year, was released while he waited for his trial, and then allegedly kept dealing drugs.
In August 2018, officers responded to a call about loud noises, dice throwing and drug possession in the unit block of E. Bel Air Ave. When officers got there they saw people loitering and a bag of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine was found on the ground.
No one claimed the bag to be theirs, police said, but after getting a search warrant for DNA from two people near the bag, evidence revealed the bag was suspect 37-year-old Andrew Clark, of Edgewood.
Credit: Aberdeen Police Department
Clark was arrested for various drug charges in September 2019.
Credit: Aberdeen Police Department
He was released pending a trial but was again suspected of still drug dealing, police said, and on February 4, more investigation led to a series of warrants from the Aberdeen and Edgewood police departments.
Clark was arrested and charged with 20 plus counts of drug trafficking and firearms violations.