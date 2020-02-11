Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howl at the Moon is closing its location at the Power Plant Live after 20 years.
Their last day open in Baltimore will be on Feb. 29. But the good news is they will be opening a location in D.C.’s Penn Quarter in the spring.
“It’s a bittersweet goodbye, but there will be many more opportunities to Howl with us in the future at a nearby location. Join us in welcoming our new spot in D.C., opening this Spring,” the bar said in a post.
The dueling piano bar was known for its happy hour drinks and live entertainment.
WJZ called Power Plant Live’s management to find out what might take over Howl at the Moon’s space.