BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland Terrapin and Chicago Bulls forward Keith Booth was fired as head basketball coach of his alma mater at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Monday.
Booth said in a statement that the incident in question concerned an “inappropriate interaction” between two Dunbar students who were under his supervision at the time.
In a statement, Booth said, in part:
“Unfortunately, I did not become aware of that interaction until several weeks later, and suffice it to say, I then took all appropriate actions that I believe to be correct and relevant to ensure that the situation was properly and fully reported to parents and to the administration.”
Booth also said a subsequent letter was sent to all Dunbar parents and guardians by school administration that suggested everyone was strongly encouraged to avoid speculation and gossip in the matter.
“As it relates to me, however, there is absolutely no reason for any speculation or gossip whatsoever,” Booth said. “As there are young people’s lives involved, its inappropriate for me to provide specific details.”