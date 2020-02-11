Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A bill that would ban balloon releases statewide has passed in the Maryland Senate.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A bill that would ban balloon releases statewide has passed in the Maryland Senate.
SB28 would prohibit balloon releases in the state except for those used for scientific or government purposes. People who “knowingly and intentionally” organize or take part in balloon releases would face a penalty of up to $250.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Queen Anne’s County First In Maryland To Ban Helium Balloon Releases
- A New Maryland Bill Would Fine Anyone Who Releases Balloons
Last year, Queen Anne’s County became the first county in the state to ban balloon releases.
The bill now moves to the House.