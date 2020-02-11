  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:balloon release, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Environment, Local TV, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A bill that would ban balloon releases statewide has passed in the Maryland Senate.

SB28 would prohibit balloon releases in the state except for those used for scientific or government purposes. People who “knowingly and intentionally” organize or take part in balloon releases would face a penalty of up to $250.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Last year, Queen Anne’s County became the first county in the state to ban balloon releases.

The bill now moves to the House.

Comments

Leave a Reply