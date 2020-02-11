Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who had been missing since January 22 was found dead in shallow waters near Cherry Hill on Monday.
The 29-year-old, identified as Isaiah Drummond had been reported missing by family members on January 28.
When police went to Drummond’s home in the 2500 block of Cecil Avenue, they found evidence of foul play.
Police said Drummond’s roommate confessed to stabbing him and showed detectives on February 10 where he hid the body
They found the body in the shallow waters off of 100 Reedbird avenue. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy would follow.
The roommate, 28-year-old Epenetus Henrique of the 2500 block of Cecil Avenue was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder.