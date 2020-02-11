Comments
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The calendar says winter, but it’s spring for the Orioles.
The team’s pitchers and catchers officially reported for spring training in Florida on Tuesday.
On Twitter, the Orioles posted a video showing the grinning players walking into training.
We've arrived. pic.twitter.com/RmBT2EVGPf
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 11, 2020
The full team is set to show up on Sunday.
The season is fast approaching: the Orioles will kick off their regular season on March 26 against the New York Yankees.