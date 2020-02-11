Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Local TV, Orioles, Sports, Spring Training, Talkers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The calendar says winter, but it’s spring for the Orioles.

The team’s pitchers and catchers officially reported for spring training in Florida on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the Orioles posted a video showing the grinning players walking into training.

The full team is set to show up on Sunday.

The season is fast approaching: the Orioles will kick off their regular season on March 26 against the New York Yankees.

