Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to break into a woman’s home in Annapolis in the middle of the day on Monday.
The woman said at around 1:15 p.m. a man knocked on her door, and when she didn’t answer the man continued to knock. When she still didn’t answer, he then went to a window and cut the screen.
She said he opened the unlocked window through the cut screen, and that’s when she yelled at him and confronted him outside the home. The man said he was looking for someone and when she said she would call police, he walked away.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the man.