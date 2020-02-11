ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Annapolis after a gun went off during a struggle between three people Monday night.
Officers responded for a shooting in the 400 block of Ruffian Court at around 10:20 p.m. They learned that an 18-year-old man got into a white vehicle two other people- a female and male suspect- to “conduct a transaction.”
The male suspect showed the victim a handgun and demanded money from him. They struggled over the handgun, and the victim was shot once in the lower torso, police said.
The two suspects then allegedly assaulted the victim and fled in the car. The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects or vehicle. Eastern District detectives are investigating an ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line 410-222-4700.