GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Warren Louis Taylor Jr., 48, of Suitland, Maryland, was sentenced to 66 months in prison followed, by three years of supervised release.
According to Taylor’s guilty plea, on February 21, 2019, Prince George’s County Police officers went to investigate the smell of marijuana coming from a parked car at an apartment complex.
The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, underneath the driver’s seat where Taylor was sitting.
They also recovered approximately 198 grams of marijuana, $5,755 in cash, and drug distribution paraphernalia.
Taylor admitted that the firearm, drugs and cash belonged to him and that he planned to distribute the marijuana. Taylor said he also knew that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of a previous felony drug conviction.