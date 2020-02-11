  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations to WJZ traffic reporter Sharon Gibala who welcomes a new member to her family Monday.

Gibala and her husband, Baltimore Blast Captain Tony Donatelli, welcomed their daughter Sophia Eleanor Donatelli.

Sophia was 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19 inches long.

Mom and baby are doing just fine!

Big brother Liam and big sister Riley are elated.

Welcome to the WJZ family, Sophia!

