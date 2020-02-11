Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations to WJZ traffic reporter Sharon Gibala who welcomes a new member to her family Monday.
Gibala and her husband, Baltimore Blast Captain Tony Donatelli, welcomed their daughter Sophia Eleanor Donatelli.
Sophia was 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19 inches long.
Mom and baby are doing just fine!
Last day before maternity leave! See you in a couple of months;-)
— Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) February 5, 2020
Big brother Liam and big sister Riley are elated.
Welcome to the WJZ family, Sophia!