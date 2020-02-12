PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged three juveniles for several fires in the area of Pasadena over the last few months, the first one happening in December.
The fires included two from February 2, when a fire was set to the outside of a church and another set after gasoline was poured across the Pasadena Elementary School basketball court.
Earlier in the year, on January 30, two fires were started, one a dumpster fire at the elementary school and another involving a pile of leaves being set on fire on a church playground.
Two more were reported at the beginning of February for burned playground equipment at the church and a small fire set on the outside of the church.
Anne Arundel County Fire did not say which church they were referencing.
The fires caused several thousand dollars worth of damage but there were no injuries in any of the incidents, Anne Arundel County confirms.