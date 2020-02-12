CLARKSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — Five Clarksburg High School students were arrested this week after a handgun was brought to school, police said Wednesday.

The School Resource Officer at Clarksburg High School was told by an administrator Monday that a 15-year-old had been robbed earlier that day. The resource officer also got witness information that this victim had brought a gun to school.

The resource officer found the victim in the school and searched the student’s backpack to find a loaded handgun magazine. The student admitted he had brought a handgun to school that day.

Detectives then learned that the student and four others had all met in the bathroom Monday morning, where at some point, the four suspects stole the handgun and the robbery victim’s wallet and cash.

Two of the five are being charged as adults, 16-year-old Tyson Brown and 18-year-old Justin Ferguson. Brown is charged with possession of a handgun, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, while Ferguson is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The other three are charged as juveniles, police said. One of them, a 15-year-old boy, is charged as a juvenile with possession of a handgun and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds. The other two, 15 and 16-year-old boys respectively, are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The three juveniles have been released to their parents or guardians. The other two charged as adults were taken to the Central Processing Unit in Montgomery County.

There have been multiple searches, but the handgun has not been found, police said, and they are actively investigating.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).