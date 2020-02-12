



Local police officials and lawmakers praised the officers who were injured in a police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said that the incident illustrates the inherent dangerous by men and women in law enforcement.

The officers, who were assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, were working to serve a felony arrest warrant for attempted murder around noon at the Garden Village Apartment in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue when the shooting happened, officials said.

The officers confronted the suspect and the suspect fired at the officers, police said. The officers also fired the suspect and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their hard work and daily sacrifice does not go unappreciated,” Mosby said. “We wish both officers a speedy recovery and will continue to keep them as well as their families in our thoughts and prayers. Our office is committed to working with the Baltimore Police Department and our other state, federal and regional partners to fully investigate this matter.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison asked that the community keep each of the officers injured in prayer.

Mayor Jack Young said he is thankful for law enforcement officers in the Baltimore community.

Statement on Police Involved Shooting pic.twitter.com/YD9acPio8Z — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) February 12, 2020

“I am so very thankful for our officers that step in the line of danger everyday to keep our city and residents safe. My prayers are with the officers and their families,” Young said.

Related Coverage:

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt asked the community for their thoughts and prayers for the injured officers.

“The support from citizens and law enforcement agencies across the region has been overwhelming and very much appreciated,” Hyatt said. “We ask that you keep the police officers and their families in your prayers tonight.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he is proud of all local, state and federal officials who have come together to protect the entire region.

“We are so proud of all the local, state and federal officials who have come together to engage in collaborative efforts to protect our entire region,” he said. “Chief Hyatt and the Baltimore County Police Department will continue to support the Baltimore City Police Department’s investigation.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting.