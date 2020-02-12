  • WJZ 13On Air

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) —  Ledo Pizza is celebrating its grand opening of two new spots in Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with a pie-cutting ceremony!

The new pizzerias in the Main Terminal pre-security and B Concourse are bringing the signature Ledo Pizza pies and other entrees including calzones, soups and subs.

Credit: BWI Airport

The Main Terminal location will also have hand-crafted ice-cream sandwiches, gelato pops and other desserts.

Airport officials and guests will gather at the Main Terminal location for the grand opening at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a BWI press release.

