BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Compare Foods will open two stores in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region by the end of March 2020.
Compare Foods said they will be employing more than 50 part-time and full-time workers, and plan to open stores in the Alameda Marketplace and Anchor Square. They also plan to open three stores in Prince George’s County.
Compare Foods, operating in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Florida, is using the purchase of Shoppers to start up a Mid-Atlantic expansion program, according to the release.
“Compare Foods is configured as a traditional grocery store and there will be something for everyone in the surrounding community,” explained Eligio “Leo” Pena, Founder of Compare Foods. “Our operation is comparable to the former Shoppers but will also include a larger and more varied selection of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.”
The store will be selling more than 50,000 grocery items and features a seafood department, deli, hot bar buffet, prepared food area and a bakery with all products produced daily and fresh, officials said.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan