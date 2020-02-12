Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Board of Regents appointed Darryll J. Pines as the 34th President of the University of Maryland, College Park.
Pines has spent 25 years on the College Park campus and is dean of the university’s A. James Clark School of Engineering.
His appointment is effective July 1.
Pines has served as both dean and the Nariman Farvardin Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Clark School since January 2009. He first arrived in 1995 as an assistant professor and later served as chair of the Department of Aerospace Engineering from 2006 to 2009.
He will succeed President Wallace Loh, who has led the University of Maryland since 2010.