REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Lidl store is coming to Reisterstown in spring 2022.
The international grocer signed a lease with Greenberg Gibbons for a 30,000-square-foot store in Reisterstown Shopping Center. It will be the third Lidl location in Baltimore County. A Lidl opened in Perry Hall in January and another is set to open in Catonsville.
A Lidl distribution center is also located in Cecil County.
The new building will be in between Chick-Fil-A and Planet Fitness. Construction is expected to begin in winter 2021.
“We are thrilled to bring such a highly sought-after brand like Lidl to the Reisterstown area,” said Brian Gibbons, Chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons. “We look forward to continuing to transform Reisterstown Shopping Center into a vibrant destination while creating great job opportunities for local residents.”
Developer Greenberg Gibbons also announced plans to build a new 10,200-square-foot retail building in Reisterstown Shopping Center. This space will have four new tenants — Chipotle, Mattress Warehouse, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Starbucks.