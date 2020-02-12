  • WJZ 13On Air

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Lidl store is coming to Reisterstown in spring 2022.

The international grocer signed a lease with Greenberg Gibbons for a 30,000-square-foot store in Reisterstown Shopping Center. It will be the third Lidl location in Baltimore County. A Lidl opened in Perry Hall in January and another is set to open in Catonsville. 

A Lidl distribution center is also located in Cecil County.

The new building will be in between Chick-Fil-A and Planet Fitness. Construction is expected to begin in winter 2021.

“We are thrilled to bring such a highly sought-after brand like Lidl to the Reisterstown area,” said Brian Gibbons, Chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons. “We look forward to continuing to transform Reisterstown Shopping Center into a vibrant destination while creating great job opportunities for local residents.”

Developer Greenberg Gibbons also announced plans to build a new 10,200-square-foot retail building in Reisterstown Shopping Center. This space will have four new tenants — Chipotle, Mattress Warehouse, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Starbucks.

