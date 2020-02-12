BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city is taking on a new task- fixing at least 100 potholes in 50 days.
Mayor Jack Young and Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey launched the mayor’s “50-Day Pothole Challenge,” in an effort to smooth out the city’s roadways.
It’s all a part of Mayor Young’s “Clean It Up!'” campaign.
“One of my top priorities is to clean up this city, and with my 50-day Pothole Challenge, I encourage all residents to report potholes to 311 so that together we can improve city roadways,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “Making Baltimore cleaner and more beautiful is critical for improving public safety and helping Baltimore’s neighborhoods to become more livable and prosperous.”
The city is asking all Baltimore residents, visitors and employees to report potholes to 311 or file an online service request for repair.
