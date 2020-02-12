Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team is currently taking care of a gray seal pup they found near Dewey Beach in Delaware.
The Aquarium named the seal Pippi Longstocking, who is now recovering at their Animal Care and Rescue Center, according to the release.
Seal Pup Rescued From Dewey Beach Recovers At Baltimore Aquarium
Officials said she was rescued on February 8, and after running a few tests they found out that Pippi was dehydrated, underweight and suffered from an infected front flipper.
She is now receiving fluids and medicine to help combat her condition.
The Aquarium’s Animal Rescue believes that Pippi is about one-month-old, as she still has a small amount of baby fur that normally starts to shed between the age of three to four weeks, according to the release.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan