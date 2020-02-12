BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tense moment was captured by a resident on Wednesday after a police involved shooting in northeast Baltimore left two officers injured.
The officers, who were assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, were working to serve a felony arrest warrant for attempted murder around noon at the Garden Village Apartment in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue when the shooting happened, officials said.
The governor’s office confirmed that the two injured officers are with Baltimore City and Baltimore County Police. One officer was shot in the leg and another officer was shot in the stomach.
A neighbor captured a video of one of the police officers being quickly loaded into an ambulance.
JUST IN: A NE Baltimore neighbor shared a 7-minute video with me of the aftermath of the shootout. In this portion, you can see the effort from law enforcement to get one of the wounded officers into an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/xMkHPEopD7
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 12, 2020
“One of the officers got shot, he went down, and of course I seen a suspect, he was shot up to,” a neighbor told WJZ. “Then another officer got shot in the leg, and he picked the other officer up and put him in a pickup truck. The other guy came in an ambulance and they picked him up and put him in an ambulance. The other officer got shot in the leg I believe. It’s chaos, it’s crazy.”
One of the officers injured in the shooting was released from Shock Trauma. The other officer is in stable condition, but is expected to spend a few nights at the hospital while he recovers.